Liverpool skipper Henderson's £12m move to Al-Ettifaq confirmed

Liverpool Football Club has reached an agreement in principle with Saudi Arabian club Al-Ettifaq for the sale of their captain, Jordan Henderson.

The deal, reportedly worth £12 million with potential add-ons, marks the end of Henderson's illustrious tenure at Anfield, as he prepares to embark on a new chapter in his footballing career.

Despite being part of Liverpool's training camp in Germany, Henderson did not feature in their recent friendly victory against Karlsruher, hinting at the ongoing negotiations regarding his transfer. The England midfielder, 33 years old, has two more years left on his contract with Liverpool, but the allure of a fresh challenge in Saudi Arabia appears to have enticed him.

The move to Al-Ettifaq comes on the heels of Liverpool receiving a £40 million bid from Al-Ittihad for another midfield stalwart, Fabinho, last week. Unlike Henderson, Fabinho did not travel with the squad to Germany, indicating that the club is actively considering significant changes to their midfield composition.

Notably, Al-Ettifaq recently appointed former Liverpool captain, Steven Gerrard, as their manager, which may have played a pivotal role in Henderson's decision to join the Saudi Arabian outfit. This reunites the two former Liverpool midfield maestros, albeit in different capacities, at their new club.

Henderson's journey with Liverpool has been one of great success and silverware. Joining the club from Sunderland in 2011 for a fee of £20 million, he quickly established himself as a key player in the team's midfield engine. With 491 appearances for the Reds, Henderson has been a driving force, contributing 33 goals and providing 58 assists during his tenure.

Under his captaincy, Liverpool achieved remarkable milestones, securing the UEFA Champions League title in 2019, followed by triumphs in the UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup later that year. Furthermore, Henderson played an integral role in the Reds' historic 2019-20 Premier League victory, ending the club's 30-year wait for the English top-flight title.

His contributions extended beyond league successes, as he led Liverpool to FA Cup glory in 2022 and League Cup triumphs in 2012 and 2022. Henderson's dedication, leadership, and commitment to Liverpool have left an indelible mark on the club and its fans, making his departure a poignant moment for all those associated with the Merseyside team.