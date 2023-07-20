 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have 'tremendous' pressure in 'hell' like life

By
Web Desk

|July 20, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are under a lot of pressure to perform for their audiences.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who have lose their partnership with Spotify and are currently hoping to sustain their agreement with Netflix, are incurring 'huge' costs.

A source told PageSix that the couple is "under tremendous financial pressure to fund their lavish California lifestyle, including their $14million (£10.7million) mansion and huge security costs".

They added: "That stress, coupled with their emotional issues, has likely made life a living hell.

"Taking time apart on different continents will hopefully help them find whatever they need to move on."

Meanwhile, it is reported that Meghan is eager to go back to Hollywood with her partnership with new talents agents while Harry wants to resume his charity work in Arfica.

This comes 3 years after the couple left UK after quitting their positions as senior royals.

