Prince Harry, Meghan's attempt to gain political influence in US failed?

Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry reportedly made all possible attempts to gain political influence in the United States after settling into life in California.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex tried a variety of methods to gain access to the US political figures.

The couple invited Jill Biden to attend Harry's Invictus Games, but the First Lady's wish to be there was nixed when the UK officials allegedly suggested the move may not go down well with the royal family.



Meghan publicly advocated for paid family leave to lawmakers on Capitol Hill, and worked behind the scenes to connect with the Bidens.

The Duchess is said to have sent Jill Biden an 'intriguing' gift while 'trying to gain political influence' in America after her explosive tell-all chat with US famous tv show host Oprah Winfrey

The couple's initiatives were considered their failed attempt to gain political influence in the US. While, some think they wanted to become political players in America.

Harry and Meghan allegedly asked to fly to US on Air Force One with the Us President Joe Biden after Queen's funeral in September but were denied, a source revealed to Daily Mail.



King Charles III's younger son Harry and former Suits star Meghan allegedly saw the Bidens as an ally in their attempt to establish their brand post-Megxit and as they sought to find footing in America.

The Sussexes also hired staff with political connections, their spokesperson Miranda Barbot worked on President Obama's re-election campaign and Katie McCormick Lelyveld, who was brought on a consultant to the Archewell charity, was a former spokesperson for former First Lady Michelle Obama.



And, after the Sussexes' now-infamous Oprah interview, their fans seemed to agree that the Bidens were sympathetic to Meghan and Harry.