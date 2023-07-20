 
WhatsApp restored after hour-long outage

By
Tech desk

|July 20, 2023

Whatsapp logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022. —Reuters
Meta Platforms said it had restored WhatsApp connectivity issues after thousands of users globally, including Pakistan, reported problems accessing the messaging app on Wednesday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com.

"We're back, happy chatting!" the Whatsapp Twitter account posted in a tweet.

The company had earlier said it was experiencing disruptions "receiving incoming messages and message delivery on Whatsapp," according to Meta's status dashboard.

The messaging platform suffered outages at around 1:00am in Pakistan, and the users were unable to use the services for at least an hour, according to Downdetector.com.

Downdetector.com screenshot shows the number of WhatsApp complaints registered with the tracking website.
Nearly 6,000 users registered complaints with the tracking website, which monitors outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform.

Meanwhile, more than 177,000 users reported issues with WhatsApp in the United Kingdom, 37,000 in the US, and nearly 15,000 said they faced trouble while using the messaging app in India.

