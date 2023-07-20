Gisele Bundchen plans to have 'low-key' birthday celebration after Tom Brady split

Gisele Bundchen is having a low-key birthday celebration with her family in Brazil.

Ahead of her 43rd birthday on July 20, the supermodel reportedly travelled to her home country to celebrate with her twin sister, Patricia, and the rest of her family.

She is looking forward to 'keeping it low-key for her birthday this year', a source exclusively told People on Wednesday.

'She's with her twin sister and the rest of her family in Brazil,' the insider also revealed.

The forthcoming occasion will mark her first birthday celebration since the entrepreneur separated from her now-ex Tom Brady in October of last year.

The insider also revealed she has many Brazil trips planned for the summer to spend time with her family.

'She's going to Brazil a couple times this summer,' the source also stated. 'Her mom's birthday is on Sunday too, so they'll celebrate all the festivities together.'

Last October, Bundchen finalized her divorce with the former NFL player.

The former couple had been married for around 13 years.

Meanwhile Kim Kardashian and Brady fueled their romance rumours during Michael Rubin's star-studded White Party in The Hamptons over the Fourth of July weekend.

The pair had minimal interaction at the festive gathering. "[They] said hi briefly when she arrived at the party," a source told People.

"Later in the evening, Kim had some liquid courage and was overheard telling friends she has a crush on Tom," they added.



