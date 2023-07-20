 
menu menu menu

Gisele Bundchen plans to have 'low-key' birthday celebration after Tom Brady split

By
Web Desk

|July 20, 2023

Gisele Bundchen is having a low-key birthday celebration with her family in Brazil.

Ahead of her 43rd birthday on July 20, the supermodel reportedly travelled to her home country to celebrate with her twin sister, Patricia, and the rest of her family.

She is looking forward to 'keeping it low-key for her birthday this year', a source exclusively told People on Wednesday.

'She's with her twin sister and the rest of her family in Brazil,' the insider also revealed.

The forthcoming occasion will mark her first birthday celebration since the entrepreneur separated from her now-ex Tom Brady in October of last year.

The insider also revealed she has many Brazil trips planned for the summer to spend time with her family.

'She's going to Brazil a couple times this summer,' the source also stated. 'Her mom's birthday is on Sunday too, so they'll celebrate all the festivities together.'

Last October, Bundchen finalized her divorce with the former NFL player.

The former couple had been married for around 13 years.

Meanwhile Kim Kardashian and Brady fueled their romance rumours during Michael Rubin's star-studded White Party in The Hamptons over the Fourth of July weekend.

The pair had minimal interaction at the festive gathering. "[They] said hi briefly when she arrived at the party," a source told People.

"Later in the evening, Kim had some liquid courage and was overheard telling friends she has a crush on Tom," they added.


More From Entertainment:

Joe Manganiello officially files for divorce from Sofia Vergara citing ‘irreconcilable differences’ video

Joe Manganiello officially files for divorce from Sofia Vergara citing ‘irreconcilable differences’
Margot Robbie told studio execs that ‘Barbie’ would make ‘billion dollars’ video

Margot Robbie told studio execs that ‘Barbie’ would make ‘billion dollars’
Jennifer Lopez appears in cranky mood during workout session: Details video

Jennifer Lopez appears in cranky mood during workout session: Details

Netflix releases its list of the Top 10 Global Hit movies: Full List

Netflix releases its list of the Top 10 Global Hit movies: Full List
Bella Hadid calls off relationship with Marc Kalman to treat 'Lyme disease'

Bella Hadid calls off relationship with Marc Kalman to treat 'Lyme disease'
Dylan Sprouse was calling Barbara Palvin ‘wife’ for three years before wedding

Dylan Sprouse was calling Barbara Palvin ‘wife’ for three years before wedding
Selena Gomez thinks her little sister is ‘cooler’ than the singer: Photo

Selena Gomez thinks her little sister is ‘cooler’ than the singer: Photo
Cardi B feels happy to give back to her loved ones: ‘I bought a lot of houses’ video

Cardi B feels happy to give back to her loved ones: ‘I bought a lot of houses’
Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway resume filming amid SAG-AFTRA strike

Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway resume filming amid SAG-AFTRA strike