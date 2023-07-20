Kate Middleton, Prince William planning ‘big birthday’ for Prince George

Prince William and Kate Middleton are planning exciting things for their son, Prince George’s upcoming 10th birthday.

According to royal expert Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight that the birthday bash would be a big celebration but it will also be a low-key event ‘below the radar.’

Nicholl pointed out that the Prince and Princess of Wales are known to celebrate ‘big birthdays.’

“I’m told that this birthday party will be family, of course, close friends, friends from his old school, [and] friends from George’s new school,” the expert said of the guestlist, adding that it will noy be “showy in any way.”

The expert shared that Kate will bake the cake “like always” and will be organising a tea party. Of the possible theme for the party, Nicholl said there will something of a ‘football theme’ involved.

Moreover, the party is expected to be held at the Windsor Castle or their Norfolk home. “There’s more space there and of course it’s where they’re completely protected. So, whatever does happen will stay very firmly behind closed doors.”

While a ‘lavish party with a huge expense’ is not a style that William and Kate prefer, but their son seems to be getting accustomed with the attention.

“He seems to enjoy being in the public spotlight far more than he used to,” Nicholl opined. “I think he’s definitely finding his feet and coming into his own.”

She continued, “This is a big birthday for him, it’s an important birthday, and he strikes me as someone who is very comfortable in his own skin, and very grateful for the support of Charlotte, particularly.”

Prince George has two siblings, sister, Princess Charlotte, 8, and brother Prince Louis, 5.