Miami police celebrate 6-year-old's bravery who bit her way out of kidnapper's hold

Lyric, her parents, and Miami Police Department officers pose for a photo. — Miami PD

Barely a fortnight ago, 6-year-old Ah’lyric narrowly escaped becoming just another grim number.

Through her courage and grit, she averted a potential abduction and now stands as a true hero, proudly riding her new bicycle, gifted to her by the Miami Police Department as a token of admiration.

Ah’lyric spirited personality perfectly complements the vibrant purple hue of her new bike.

While playing outside her home, she encountered a man who tried to kidnap her. In a harrowing encounter, this brave young girl fearlessly fought back, thwarting the abductor's intentions with sheer determination.

“He grabbed me and picked me up and started running with me, and I bit him, and then he slapped me and then he threw me on the floor and started running to his car,” Ah’lyric told WSVN.

The pivotal moment arrived when Ah’lyric fearlessly bit the perpetrator's arm. This bold act compelled the man to flee the scene, though not without being captured on surveillance cameras.

Thanks to the valuable information from the license plate, the Miami Police Department swiftly apprehended the suspect identified as Leonardo Venegas.

Lyric's mother, Teshia McGill, couldn't help but express her deep admiration for her daughter's remarkable bravery.

“I’m proud of her because many kids don’t know what to do when they’re in that predicament,” she said talking to the WSVN.

Ah’lyric’s parents had trained her on how to react whenever there was a “stranger danger”, and this training tremendously helped her prevent an evet that could have proven extremely perilous for her.

As a token of their acknowledgement of her bravery and present-mindedness, the Miami Police Department gifted Ah’lyric a brand-new purple bicycle, a doll and a bike helmet.

Ah’lyric's father, Mark Fornarias, was visibly emotional as he spoke about his daughter's ordeal and the triumphant outcome. He expressed heartfelt gratitude for the way things turned out.

“I just wanna thank God for everything he has done for my daughter and I want to thank the City of Miami for getting straight to the job — and she’s here!” he said.

At 6 years old, Ah’lyric said she already knows she wants to be a police officer to help her community.