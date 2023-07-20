Meghan Markle and Prince Harry assume they are still ‘entitled’ royal perks

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are under the impression that they will still be treated to the perks of royal life despite stepping away from the role in 2020.

The Sussexes reportedly asked the US President Joe Biden and his wife Dr Jill Biden last year after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II if they could “get a ride back to the United States on Air Force One.”

This revelation was brought to light by sources cited by the Daily Mail.

Analysing the situation of Harry and Meghan, royal expert Daniela Elser expressed her grimace in her piece for News.com.au over the couple’s attempt to ask for such a favour, she described it as ‘a prank or some elaborate joke being played on us by a rebooted, culture wars-stoked version of Punk’d.’

She wrote that while the Sussexes are no longer “on-the-books representatives of the crown,” they still allegedly believed that “the President might be happy to share his in-flight nuts with two people with zero official or diplomatic status; that Biden would let the office of the President be co-opted into giving Brand Sussex a boost.”

Moreover, Elser believes that the story may not be as far-fetched given that it sounds like a “full-fat Sussex ploy.”

She opined that it resonated with the fact they are “regularly exhibiting a sense of exceptionalism.”

She surmised, “They might have flown the royal coop, but they still seem to think they should be entitled to the beneficial, shiny bits of official royal working life.”

Prince Harry had been aggressively pursuing his right to hire security in his home country back in May but his request to appeal was denied. One has to be a member of the royal family to be able to get a police escort.