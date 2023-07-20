Prince Harry, Meghan Markle feeling weight of royal exit amid recent snubs

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle seemingly have regret creeping in as they receive blow after blow in their careers, financial status and familial life.

Ever since their exit from their senior royal roles in 2020, the couple has been stripped off of special treatment or perks accessible to the members of the royal family.

In her comment piece for News.com.au, royal expert Daniela Elser opined that it seems that Harry and Meghan were “desperate for the freedom of life outside the royal cage,” but it seems that they didn’t “spend much if any time contemplating what the consequences of handing in their resignation letters might be.”

She further added that the Sussexes are hungover on their ‘sense of their exceptionalism’ even after their royal exit.

The Sussexes have often expressed their dismay over not receiving the same treatment given to working royals even though they were eager to distance themselves from that light.

In the past few months, Prince Harry had been fighting his legal cases in court, one of the six being about his security detail in his home country. The duke had presented his appeal to pay for police escort for him and his family, which was denied.

Similarly, the expert recalled that in November 2020, Harry’s request that a wreath be laid on his behalf on Remembrance Day was denied by Queen Elizabeth. It did not ‘warrant automatic inclusion’ because it was an official royal event.

Moreover, the late Queen Elizabeth decided in 2021 to remove the duke and duchess’ remaining official patronages and Harry’s honorary military roles.

In recent news, sources revealed to Daily Mail that the Sussexes asked the US President Joe Biden and his wife Dr Jill Biden last year after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II for a ride back to the United States on Air Force One.

They did so even when they were no longer “on-the-books representatives of the crown,” proving Elser's point.