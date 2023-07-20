Meghan Markle’s marriage to Prince Harry has ‘meddling agent’ Kate Middleton?

Kate Middleton has just been accused of meddling in the affairs and love life of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

An inside source that is well-placed among the Duke and Duchess of Sussex has brought these claims to light.

The revelations have been shared according to a report by OK magazine.

The insider started everything off by reflecting on Kate’s reaction to the behaviour King Charles has shown towards Prince Harry.

“Kate feels terrible that the royals and Harry are at this current impasse with so little contact between them” the insider noted.

“She blames Meghan for it almost entirely and the longer it goes on the more it upsets and frustrates her.”

This has been such a massive issue that “Kate's let it be known to the Palace aides who still speak to the Sussexes that she thinks it's an extremely poor show the way Harry's being treated.”

However, Meghan Markle on the other hand “is furious and thinks Kate has no right getting involved in her marriage” because “she would never dream of interfering between her and William.”

For those unversed, these accusations and claims have been shared in response to claims by Valentine Low who said Kate has acted as the ‘peacemaker’ between Harry and William for years now.