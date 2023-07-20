Kim Kardashian expressed regret over her quick romance with Pete Davidson

 
By
Web Desk

July 20, 2023

Kim Kardashian has opened up about the aftermath of her divorce from Kanye West on a recent episode of The Kardashians. 

The reality star, who is 42 years old, candidly admitted to her sisters Kylie and Kendall Jenner that she quickly entered into another relationship with Pete Davidson after her divorce from the 46-year-old rapper in 2021.

In her conversation with her sisters, Kim acknowledged that her rapid rebound into a new relationship was a way of trying to distract herself from the issues she was dealing with. However, she came to the realization that this wasn't a healthy approach, stating, “It got my mind away from stuff and that's not a way to run from things." 

Following this revelation, Kim developed a new mantra, which she shared with her sisters, emphasizing the importance of dealing with and healing from emotional challenges before allowing herself to truly feel and move forward. She expressed this mantra as, "It's better to deal. Heal...Deal, heal and then feel."

Despite the controversies surrounding her ex-husband, Kim also revealed that she doesn't want to harbor negative feelings about her past experiences. She explained her perspective, saying, “I'm not going to take every experience and bad thing that happened to me and carry that into my life. What am I supposed to be learning from this? How is this going to make me a better person?”

In a previous episode, Kim had an emotional breakdown in front of her sister Khloé Kardashian, where she discussed Kanye's outbursts and their impact on her.

