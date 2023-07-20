Mark Ronson praises Dua Lipa's upcoming album as 'Barbie' soundtrack gears up for release

Mark Ronson, the renowned executive producer behind the highly-anticipated Barbie soundtrack, recently gave Dua Lipa fans a glimpse of what's to come on her next album.

During an interview with Vulture, the Oscar- and Grammy-winning producer revealed some interesting details about his collaboration with various artists on the project, including Lizzo, Billie Eilish, Nicki Minaj x Ice Spice, and of course, Dua Lipa.

While discussing the album's lead single, 'Dance the Night,' which features the Future Nostalgia singer, Ronson took the opportunity to clarify any misconceptions.

He emphasized that the track wasn't originally written for Lipa but rather, the music was created first, and then Lipa co-wrote the song with Caroline Ailin. Despite this, Ronson expressed his admiration for Dua Lipa's music, stating that he is both a collaborator and a fan of her work.

In the interview, Ronson also shared his excitement for Dua Lipa's upcoming album, which he had the privilege of previewing. He described the album as incredible and hinted at the singer's evolution in her sound and style.

“I mean, I’ve heard some of it and it’s incredible. I think that’s why there’s the disco ball that smashes in the video (‘Dance the Night’), right? This feels like her triumphant stomp on that era of her music into whatever she does next.”

As fans eagerly await Dua Lipa's next record, they can also look forward to the release of Barbie: The Album, set to launch on the same day as the film's theatrical debut, July 21.