Tom Cruise takes on 'Mission Impossible' in real life: Pushes for project promotion amid Hollywood strike

Tom Cruise is said to have embarked on a real-life mission impossible as he tries to convince the SAG-AFTRA representatives to allow actors to promote their projects amid ongoing Hollywood actors and writers strike.



According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 61-year-old Hollywood stalwart met both the Screen Actors Guild and the American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA), the union representing actors on strike and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), the union which represents major production houses.

He met both unions to discuss various issues before the breakdown of contract negotiations.

According to US magazine, Tom Cruise presented a proposal to AMPTP on behalf of performers and stunt coordinators and asked to protect actors against Artificial Intelligence's generative fill.

In addition to this, he asked the SAG-AFTRA to allow members to continue promoting their projects amidst the strike.

The actor is worried about promoting his latest project, Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, as the SAG-AFTRA strike halted its promotion.

Cruise is concerned with overall Box office results that will surely be affected by the lack of PR in post covid-19 pandemic world.

SAG-AFTRA, representing almost 16 million actors, decided in favour of a strike after failure to reach an agreement with AMPTP regarding the infiltration of AI in the film industry, health benefits, fair wages and residual allowances.