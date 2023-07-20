Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s pal addresses divorce rumors

A close friend of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has just stepped forward with some insight into the swirling rumors of divorce.



For those unversed the pal stepped forward in response to allegations that the couple has decided to take some time away in order to “figure out what hit them.”

At the time many insiders also went as far as to say, “that stress, coupled with their emotional issues, has likely made life a living hell.”

“Taking time apart on different continents will hopefully help them find whatever they need to move on.”

Even an insider close to RadarOnline referenced the rumored split and branded it inevitable citing the fact that “Harry doesn’t fit in Meghan’s tacky Tinseltown world.”

However, the close pal of the couple spoke about it all with Page Six and set the record straight on the matter.

Per their claims, the pal in question believes, “It’s not true. It’s literally made up.”