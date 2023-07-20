 
Meghan Markle’s ‘put all her chips on herself’ and ‘it come crashing down’

By
Web Desk

|July 20, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just come under fire for always taking one step back for every two steps that they take forward.

Accusations against the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, regarding their inability to keep on a course they’ve charted have been issued by commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything in one of her pieces for News.com.au.

In one of them the expert noted, “For every two steps forward, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex seem to take one, two or three back.”

“It has been a reputational and professional slog and it would make complete sense if it had been a deeply personal and affecting one too,” but was not more than accusatory claims of racism.

“What must have the last couple of months been like inside the Breakaway State of Sussex?” she also questioned in the middle of her piece.

“Chalk it all up as bravery or egotism (or maybe even both at the same time), but they put all their chips on themselves, doubled down and bet the house” only to learn that its all come crashing down Ms Elser added before signing off. 

