Ryan Gosling presents BTS’ Jimin with ‘most prized possession’ from Barbie movie: Watch

Ryan Gosling has a surprise souvenir for BTS’ Jimin from the actor’s upcoming movie, Barbie.



On July 19, the Barbie movie official page posted a video on Instagram in which the Ryan as Ken presented Jimin with “most prized possession” and that is Ken’s guitar.

In the clip, the La La Land actor noted that one of the his “looks” in the Greta Gerwig directorial resembles an outfit from the K-pop singer’s black-and-white Western shirt seen in BTS’ Permission to Dance music video.

Ryan said, “I have to give it to you, you wore it first.”

“You definitely wore it best and there’s an unspoken Ken code that if you bite another Ken’s style, you have to give them your most prized possession,” remarked the actor.

Ryan added, “I hope you’ll accept Ken’s guitar as my humble offering.”

“Besides, Ken doesn’t really play anyway, so, it’ll be much better in your hands,” he joked.



It is pertinent to mention that the singer is a big fan of Ryan’s classic movie, The Notebook, claiming on social media last year that he watched this movie for the seventh time.

Jimin also revealed that Ryan’s co-star in Notebook, Rachel McAdams is his celebrity crush.