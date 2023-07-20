Dwayne Johnson breaks record after becoming highest paid actor in Hollywood

 
Dwayne The Rock Johnson has recently become the highest paid actor after receiving big amount for his upcoming Christmas movie, Red One.

According to Direct, the Black Adam actor is reportedly getting more than $50million for the role of Commander Callum Drift in the Prime Video’s star-studded movie, including Chris Evans, Lucy Liu and Nick Kroll.

It is believed that if the figures are correct, this would be the highest fee for any actor in Hollywood.

Prior to this project, the highest paid actor title was split between Robert Downey Jr and Will Smith, who allegedly achieved $40 million for Captain America: Civil War and King Richard respectively.

Back in November 2022, Dwayne confirmed the project while posting an article on Twitter and revealed that the movie’s production had begun.

Meanwhile, Chris also spoke up about Jungle Cruise star in a candid interview with Comicbook.com.

“Dwayne is just unbelievable. He’s such a nice guy. He’s incredible what he does actually, he’s so funny. He’s really charming and really knows,” he added.

It is reported that Red One is set to release in late 2023.

