Will.i.am finds ‘same passion and love’ in Britney Spears for music

By
Web Desk

|July 20, 2023

Will.i.am has recently gushed over Britney Spears as they paired up for their first music collaboration earlier this month.

Reportedly, the musicians, who collaborated on two songs in the past, have come together for a new single, Mind Your Business, which will release on July 21.

Speaking on CBS Mornings before the song’s release, the singer and producer Will.i.am revealed that Britney had not changed from her dancing videos on Instagram.

“Music is therapy for lots of people; people that make music, people that listen to music,” said the Black Eyes Peas star.

Will.i.am noted, “Dancing is therapy for lots of people; people that make music, people that listen to music.”

Addressing Britney, the American rapper mentioned, “When you have that connection with music and rhythm and song and melody and harmony and you express yourself through that, it helps you with anything that you’re going through.”

“I see that every time I see her dance on her Instagram, I light up because I see how much she loves music,” he added

Will – full name William Adams Jr – remarked, “To collaborate with Britney now and then, when you’re in the studio and you’re making music, that’s the only thing that matters.”

“So, I see the same light, the same joy, the same love and passion,” he concluded.

