Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' set to outshine 'Oppenheimer' with record-breaking box office debut

Greta Gerwig's incredibly hyped film Barbie, produced by Mattel, is set to dominate the box office battle, with an estimated opening of $110 million in the US.

The $145 million-budgeted movie, a first release from Mattel Studios, features a star-studded cast led by Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Its clash with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer has sparked a media frenzy, leading to the "Barbenheimer" phenomenon.

While Warner Bros, the distributor of Barbie, projects a more conservative $75 million US opening, analysts are much more optimistic, foreseeing potential earnings of up to $140 million, according to The Guardian. Barbie could potentially break the record for the highest-opening film in the US directed by a woman, a title currently held by Wonder Woman with its $103 million debut.

Nolan's Oppenheimer, centered around the creator of the atomic bomb, carries a $100 million budget and is expected to open with $50 million in the US, aiming for a worldwide total of at least $100 million.

Barbie holds an advantage in theater distribution, opening in 4,200 cinemas in the US, 600 more than Oppenheimer. However, Oppenheimer has a longer runtime, allowing for fewer showings per day. Notably, more than 40,000 people have already booked tickets to see both films on their opening day, as reported by AMC, the cinema chain.