Are Megan Fox and Machin Gun Kelly back together? Find out

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are reportedly back on track

According to a report by Us Weekly on Thursday, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly are allegedly resuming their wedding plans and are looking forward to tying the knot soon. They are reportedly hoping to become husband and wife in the near future.

“They’re on the right track again,” an insider told the publication. “They’ve had so much success in therapy together. As they start to trust each other, they’ve been talking about getting married again.”

After a brief hiatus in March, during which it was claimed that the couple suspended their wedding preparations to address their differences, Fox and MGK appear to be doing exceptionally well these days.

The 37-year-old actress and pop-punk artist, whose real name is Colson Baker, got engaged in January 2022 and are now seemingly happier than ever.

Back in March, an insider claimed: “They have stalled wedding planning to work on their issues.”

“Their relationship is pretty volatile at the moment. They are currently off, but still texting each other.”

The duo first crossed paths while filming the thriller movie Midnight In The Switchgrass, released in 2021, where they both had roles.

Following over a year of dating, the couple got engaged in January 2022.

Megan was previously wedded to fellow actor Brian Austin Green and they tied the knot in 2010. However, they separated in 2020 and their divorce got finalized in 2021.

Megan and Brian have three children together, namely Noah (10), Bodhi (9), and Journey (6).