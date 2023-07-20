 
menu menu menu

Shakira lands in trouble

By
Web Desk

|July 20, 2023

Shakira lands in trouble

Shakira is to be investigated for alleged fraud on income and wealth tax in 2018, a Spanish court said on Thursday.

The "Hips Don't Lie" singer, who has sold millions of records worldwide, already faces legal proceedings in Spain and is expected to stand trial late in 2023 in another case relating to over 14.5 million euros ($14.31 million) in back taxes owed between 2012 and 2014.

In that case, the prosecutor is seeking an up to eight-year prison term for the 46-year-old star, whose full name is Shakira Isabel Mebarak.

The court in the northeastern town of Esplugues de Llobregat, near Barcelona, did not provide further details in its statement on Thursday and the prosecutor did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shakira's legal team said she had not received any notification and found out about the new case through the press.

"The singer's legal team will not make any comment until the notification reaches her through the formal and legally established channels," they said in an statement.

Shakira is now based in Miami and she will have to be notified personally at her new address, they added.

"As she has already stated on numerous occasions, Shakira asserts that she has always acted in accordance with the law and under the advice of the best tax experts. She is now focused on her artistic life in Miami and is calm and confident that her tax affairs will be resolved favourably," they added.

Shakira was together with former FC Barcelona defender Gerard Pique for 11 years and the pair have two children.

More From Entertainment:

Are Megan Fox and Machin Gun Kelly back together? Find out

Are Megan Fox and Machin Gun Kelly back together? Find out

Kylie Jenner refutes plastic surgery rumours on Hulu's The Kardashians

Kylie Jenner refutes plastic surgery rumours on Hulu's The Kardashians
'Barbie' Vs 'Oppenheimer': Which one won the battle for reviews?

'Barbie' Vs 'Oppenheimer': Which one won the battle for reviews?
‘Royal renegades’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are failing at every step video

‘Royal renegades’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are failing at every step
Ariana Grande has NEW boyfriend after divorce with Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande has NEW boyfriend after divorce with Dalton Gomez
Johnny Depp unveils new self-portrait titled 'Five' at Castle Fine Art

Johnny Depp unveils new self-portrait titled 'Five' at Castle Fine Art
Lindsie Chrisley calls documentary about family ‘not fair’ to parents in jail

Lindsie Chrisley calls documentary about family ‘not fair’ to parents in jail
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are in an ‘uphill battle’: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are in an ‘uphill battle’: report
Meghan Markle’s ‘put all her chips on herself’ and ‘it come crashing down’ video

Meghan Markle’s ‘put all her chips on herself’ and ‘it come crashing down’