Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson makes big statement

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's mother Sarah Ferguson has said sorry for her past mistakes, but insisted that she has no regrets on the latest episode of her podcast.



Prince Andrew's ex-wife, who last month underwent mastectomy and reconstructive surgery following a breast cancer diagnosis, said she is "deeply sorry" if she has ever caused "terrible pain" and said she often wishes she could go back in time.

Fergie, 63, opened up on "Tea Talks", which she hosts with her friend Sarah Thomson, when asked by a listener how to build resilience.



The Duchess of York responded as saying she does so by admitting her own "shortfalls" and "extraordinary mistakes".



Sarah said she is "deeply sorry" if she has ever caused "terrible pain" and said she often wishes she could go back in time.

However, the Duchess claimed she does not have regrets, instead, she takes struggles into her strive and moves on with lessons learned.

Fergie, in response to a question, said: "Understanding your own shortfalls by taking responsibility for your own actions provides a very strong wall and a very big foundation in order to realise that you’re not too important… to admit you’ve made extraordinary mistakes."



She continued: "But you’ve moved forward with the understanding of what those mistakes taught you. So in fact, you almost want to bring in more obstacles to see how it makes you a better person and reflects and builds the resilience to be able to sit here on the podcast with you."



"I am very resilient but it's because I’m really understanding what it is to say ‘hm maybe I should have done it differently, I wish I could go back to that person’.

"I think in my case, I do not regret. I am resilient and I’ve learned but I do not regret so that is why I’m deeply sorry if I caused terrible pain for millions of people, hundreds, thousands or whatever else I’m meant to have done. I’m deeply sorry for that. It was purely unintentional."

She concluded: "Ignorance at the time of making the wrong decision… You do tend to worry about the ramifications of your actions… It’s just about being so incredibly authentic and saying hands up absolutely I could have been nicer whatever else now we move forward with strength."