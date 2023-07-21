Apple warns to pull Facetime and iMessage from UK over notorious law

Customers stand in a queue outside the Apple Store in London, United Kingdom on November 3, 2017. — Reuters

Apple, the American consumer electronics company, has warned the United Kingdom's government that it will withdraw FaceTime and iMessage services if it proceeds with amendments to surveillance laws requiring significant privacy and security changes.

The tech giant's warning comes after the UK government plans to update the Investigatory Powers Act (IPA) under the Parliament Act, which was enacted in 2016.

The proposed amendments grant the British Home Office the power to force tech companies into disabling their security features, including end-to-end encryption, without any public disclosure.

The act also allows companies to retain internet browsing records and conduct bulk collection of personal data from UK users, with limited information available on the number of such requests and their compliance, owing to the secrecy surrounding the demands.

The process currently comprises independent oversight through a review process, while tech companies could appeal before having to comply with the requests. Under the suggested amendments to the act, companies will have to immediately disable security features without keeping the public informed.

An eight-week consultation process on the proposed change has been kick-started by the UK government, which is being opened to professional bodies, academia, interest groups and the public. Meanwhile, a nine-page-long document criticising the amendments has been submitted by Apple.

The consumer tech giant opposes several aspects of the proposed act stating that they are against the requirement to inform the Home Office about security feature changes before release, and the global impact on companies based outside the UK.

They have also objected to complying immediately with the UK government's requests to disable or block features without review or an appeals process. The Time Cook-led company argues that implementing certain requested feature changes would entail a software update, which could potentially compromise public knowledge.

Apple said it views the proposals as a severe threat to data security and privacy, affecting people not just in the UK but beyond. It also refuses to weaken product security for users in one country and has, therefore, threatened to remove services like FaceTime and iMessage if the amendments are passed in the UK.

Additionally, Apple and Signal are against a clause in the act that would enable the government to mandate technology for scanning encrypted messaging apps and services for CSAM. Signal has also threatened to leave the UK due to the issue.