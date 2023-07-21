 
Are Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘excited’ for Prince William’s US visit?

By
Web Desk

|July 21, 2023

Prince of Wales Prince William has announced that he would attend the second Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit at the United Nations General Assembly in New York City on September 19.

The announcement was made on the official Twitter handle of the Earthshot Prize. Prince William retweeted it and also shared it on Instagram.

The social media post reads: “On September 19, we'll be co-hosting the second annual #Earthshot Innovation Summit in New York City!

“At the Summit we will unveil the Finalists of The Earthshot Prize 2023 and their trailblazing climate solutions.”

It further reads: “Who’s excited?”

Meanwhile, it is reported that Prince William is expected to snub seeing his estranged brother Harry, his wife Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet during upcoming trip to the US.

The GB News reported the feuding brothers are not currently on speaking terms and a reunion in US is unlikely.

So, apparently, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not excited for Prince William’s US visit.

