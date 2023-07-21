 
Alessandra Ambrosio goes glam as she continues Ibiza vacation

By
Web Desk

|July 21, 2023

Alessandra Ambrosio who loves sharing sizzling snaps, left fans awestruck with her latest snaps.

The model delighted her admirers as she posed in a tiny outfit, showcasing her incredible bikini body on her Instagram page on Thursday.

The star looked absolutely sizzling in a green bikini top and matching bottoms during her vacation to Ibiza.

The 42-year-old supermodel flaunted her flat midriff and her ample cleavage in the striking number.

The former Victoria's Secret model added a bright orange towel wrapped around her brunette tresses.

The mother of two donned a statement necklace that featured an eye pendant.

Alessandra rocked vintage-inspired sunglasses to round out her look.

The beauty simply captioned it with three emojis - a green heart, stars and a mermaid.

Alessandra shares two children - Noah and also daughter Anja, 14, with ex-partner Jamie Mazur.

