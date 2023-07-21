Alessandra Ambrosio goes glam as she continues Ibiza vacation

Alessandra Ambrosio who loves sharing sizzling snaps, left fans awestruck with her latest snaps.

The model delighted her admirers as she posed in a tiny outfit, showcasing her incredible bikini body on her Instagram page on Thursday.

The star looked absolutely sizzling in a green bikini top and matching bottoms during her vacation to Ibiza.

The 42-year-old supermodel flaunted her flat midriff and her ample cleavage in the striking number.

The former Victoria's Secret model added a bright orange towel wrapped around her brunette tresses.

The mother of two donned a statement necklace that featured an eye pendant.

Alessandra rocked vintage-inspired sunglasses to round out her look.

The beauty simply captioned it with three emojis - a green heart, stars and a mermaid.

Alessandra shares two children - Noah and also daughter Anja, 14, with ex-partner Jamie Mazur.