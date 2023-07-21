Alessandra Ambrosio goes glam as she continues Ibiza vacation

|July 21, 2023
Alessandra Ambrosio who loves sharing sizzling snaps, left fans awestruck with her latest snaps.
The model delighted her admirers as she posed in a tiny outfit, showcasing her incredible bikini body on her Instagram page on Thursday.
The star looked absolutely sizzling in a green bikini top and matching bottoms during her vacation to Ibiza.
The 42-year-old supermodel flaunted her flat midriff and her ample cleavage in the striking number.
The former Victoria's Secret model added a bright orange towel wrapped around her brunette tresses.
The mother of two donned a statement necklace that featured an eye pendant.
Alessandra rocked vintage-inspired sunglasses to round out her look.
The beauty simply captioned it with three emojis - a green heart, stars and a mermaid.
Alessandra shares two children - Noah and also daughter Anja, 14, with ex-partner Jamie Mazur.