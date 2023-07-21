A$AP Rocky announces collaboration with Mexican star Peso Pluma

A$AP Rocky has exciting news for music fans as he announces a collaboration with Mexican corridos star Peso Pluma for his highly anticipated upcoming album.

Rocky expressed his admiration for Peso Pluma's success and cultural impact, emphasizing his genuine appreciation for the rising star's music.

During an exclusive interview with Complex, Rocky revealed that the two artists shared a remarkable story while working in the studio together. Peso Pluma recounted how he listened to Rocky's tracks "1 Train" and "Peso" while working at a pizzeria in New York City during Rocky's early rise to fame.

Addressing the issue of leaked music, Rocky expressed his hope for a leak-free album rollout. With full dedication to the upcoming release, he confirmed that the project was well underway and eagerly anticipated by his fans.

The collaboration with Peso Pluma comes after Rocky's recent releases, including "Same Problems?" and "Riot" featuring Pharrell. On the other hand, Peso Pluma has been enjoying the success of his album Génesis, which boasts standout tracks like "Las Morras" with Blessd and "Tulum" with Grupo Frontera.

Both artists are excited about the opportunity to explore new sonic territories and create something unique for their fans through this collaboration.