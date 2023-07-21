Prince George will follow in King Charles, Prince William footsteps, won’t break THIS royal tradition

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s eldest son Prince George will join armed forces and won’t ditch the centuries-old royal tradition regardless of the risks it poses, a royal expert believes.



King Charles grandson made headlines recently after the Mail on Sunday reported that the future king could break royal tradition and likely won’t join the armed forces before becoming king.

Now, Daily Express quoting Richard Palmer as saying reported he believes the young Prince will, more likely than not, join the armed forces.

Palmer said: “On the one hand, you could say it’s not 100 percent certain that he will join the armed forces but if I was putting money on it I would say that Prince George will join the armed forces.”

The royal expert went on to say George probably won’t be able to serve in a war zone because this is what happened with Prince William.

George’s grandfather King Charles and heir to throne Prince William also served in the military. Even Queen Elizabeth spent some time in military.

