 
menu menu menu

Prince George will follow in King Charles, Prince William footsteps, won’t break THIS royal tradition

By
Web Desk

|July 21, 2023

Prince George will follow in King Charles, Prince William footsteps, won’t break THIS royal tradition

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s eldest son Prince George will join armed forces and won’t ditch the centuries-old royal tradition regardless of the risks it poses, a royal expert believes.

King Charles grandson made headlines recently after the Mail on Sunday reported that the future king could break royal tradition and likely won’t join the armed forces before becoming king.

Now, Daily Express quoting Richard Palmer as saying reported he believes the young Prince will, more likely than not, join the armed forces.

Palmer said: “On the one hand, you could say it’s not 100 percent certain that he will join the armed forces but if I was putting money on it I would say that Prince George will join the armed forces.”

The royal expert went on to say George probably won’t be able to serve in a war zone because this is what happened with Prince William.

George’s grandfather King Charles and heir to throne Prince William also served in the military. Even Queen Elizabeth spent some time in military.

More From Entertainment:

'The Marvels' new trailer features dynamic superhero trio video

'The Marvels' new trailer features dynamic superhero trio
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry face a major blow ahead of Prince William’s US visit video

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry face a major blow ahead of Prince William’s US visit
This Morning's Josie Gibson ditches BBC offer

This Morning's Josie Gibson ditches BBC offer
Gisele Bündchen unfazed by ex Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian romance reports

Gisele Bündchen unfazed by ex Tom Brady, Kim Kardashian romance reports

Christopher Nolan reflects on directing James Bond movie: ‘amazing privilege’

Christopher Nolan reflects on directing James Bond movie: ‘amazing privilege’
Jim Toth moves on with new woman after splitting with Reese Witherspoon video

Jim Toth moves on with new woman after splitting with Reese Witherspoon
Kanye West ‘jealous’ of ex Kim Kardashian’s rumoured romance with Tom Brady

Kanye West ‘jealous’ of ex Kim Kardashian’s rumoured romance with Tom Brady
A$AP Rocky announces collaboration with Mexican star Peso Pluma

A$AP Rocky announces collaboration with Mexican star Peso Pluma
Netflix talks ‘Ginny & Georgia’ release date, expectations & plot for season 3

Netflix talks ‘Ginny & Georgia’ release date, expectations & plot for season 3