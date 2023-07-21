Christopher Nolan reflects on directing James Bond movie: ‘amazing privilege’

Oppenheimer creator Christopher Nolan has recently revealed he would be happy to direct a James Bond movie.



Speaking on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, Nolan opened up about the influence Bond movies has had on his projects.

While replying to a question about 007 movie, the 52-year-old moviemaker responded, “The influence of those movies in my filmography is embarrassingly apparent.”

“It would be an amazing privilege to do one,” said the director.

Nolan also pointed out that when “you take on a character like that you’re working with a particular set of constraints, it has to be the right moment in your creative life”.

“Where you can express what you want to express and really burrow into something within the appropriate constraints because you would never want to take on something like that and do it wrong,” he continued.

Nolan stated, “This was the kind of responsibility I felt very much taking on Batman.”

It is pertinent to mention that Nolan directed a trilogy of Batman adaptations for Warner Bros studio between 2005 and 2012.

Nolan explained, “You wouldn’t want to take on a film not fully committed to what you could bring to the table creatively. So, as a writer, casting, everything, that’s the full package. You’d have to be really needed; you’d have to be really wanted in terms of bringing the totality of what you bring to a character.

“Otherwise, I’m very happy to be first in line to see whatever they do,” he added.