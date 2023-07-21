 
This Morning's Josie Gibson ditches BBC offer

By
Web Desk

|July 21, 2023

Josie Gibson is back on the market by accepting a big offer deal.

Gibson who reportedly found herself at the centre of a bidding war between ITV and BBC has signed up to appear on I'm A Celebrity ... Get Me Out Of Here.

The This Morning host, 38, has been offered a six-figure 'mega deal' to appear in the jungle, a sum usually reserved for the biggest of stars.

According to The Sun, producers were so determined to sign Josie that they forked out the cash with an offer the publicly funded BBC could not match.

A source told the publication: 'She is seen as the perfect person for the jungle as she's already such a familiar face on ITV and will bring her fanbase with her,'.

Going on to describe the star as 'down to earth' they said: 'For all those reasons [I'm A Celeb producers] were hellbent on getting her. And if she was lured by the glitter of Strictly they weren't going to let her go without a fight.

Talks between Josie's reps and bosses of the two shows had been going on for months and represented a real dilemma for the telly host'.

It comes after This Morning's biggest stars Holly Willoughby, Alison Hammond and Josie snubbed ITV's summer party as the show fights for its survival following the Phillip Schofield scandal.

