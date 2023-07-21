 
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry face a major blow ahead of Prince William’s US visit

By
Web Desk

|July 21, 2023

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle have dealt a major blow ahead of Prince William’s visit to US in September.

The royal couple have reportedly been banned from a private member's club near their Montecito mansion, California.

This has been disclosed by Lady Victoria Hervey in a programme on GB News.

She told the host: "I heard from people in LA that they actually got barred."

Lady Victoria said Meghan Markle and Harry have been banned from a private members’ club as people “don’t like paparazzi”.

The claim comes a day after Prince William announced that he would attend the second Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit at the UN General Assembly in New York City on September 19.

In another report, the GB News claims Prince William is expected to snub seeing his estranged brother Harry, his wife Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet during upcoming trip to the US.

