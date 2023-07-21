WATCH: Powerball lottery $1bn prize ticket sold. Who's the winner?

Lottery company officials said Thursday a Powerball ticket worth $1 billion prize money has been sold in Southern California, which has ended a consecutive 38 drawings without any winner.



It was for the third time that the Powerball jackpot raised $1 billion. Those who are winners need to match all six of the drawn numbers, with Wednesday night's winning numbers said to be 7, 10, 11, 13, 24, and red Powerball 24.

The winning ticket was sold at Las Palmitas Mini Market in downtown Los Angeles, officials said.

At a press conference, lottery officials said the “winner has not yet come forward but has a full year to do so.”

“Once a name comes to the fore, the agency will then investigate to ensure the winner is legitimate, a process that can take months,” spokeswoman Carolyn Becker said.

A woman holds Powerball lottery tickets inside a store in Homestead, Florida on July 19, 2023. — AFP

The winner can either accept $558.1 million in cash or can choose to receive the estimated $1 billion, before taxes, in 29 annual payments.

Wednesday’s prize ranks as the sixth-largest US lottery jackpot and third-largest Powerball jackpot, behind the world record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot won last year in California, and the $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot won in 2016, according to the lottery.

The convenience store will receive nearly $1 million for selling the winning ticket.

Mega Millions and Powerball lottery tickets are seen in San Gabriel, California, on July 19, 2023. — AFP

Thirty-six other tickets sold across the country won million-dollar prizes, while an additional three won $2 million prizes, according to the Powerball website.

The odds of winning the Powerball jackpot are around one in 292 million.

Only two other Powerball jackpots have reached the $1 billion threshold, the largest of which was for a whopping $2.04 billion, also won by a player near Los Angeles.

Powerball lottery tickets pictured inside a store in Homestead, Florida on July 19, 2023. — AFP

Thanks to the massive number of ticket sales for both the Powerball jackpot and the Mega Millions lottery, the California Lottery raised an estimated $46.1 million for public schools in the three-month wait for a jackpot winner, it said.

Now that a winning ticket has been drawn, the jackpot will be reset to $20 million.

According to the website LouisianBets.com, Indiana produced the most Powerball winners with 39.

Missouri, with 31 Powerball winners, Minnesota (22), Wisconsin (19), Pennsylvania (19), Kentucky (18), Louisiana (17), Florida (16), Arizona (14), Kansas (12), New York (12) and California (12) round out the rest of the top 10.