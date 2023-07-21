 
Zendaya and Tom Holland enjoy casual dinner date in Mayfair

By
Web Desk

|July 21, 2023

Zendaya and Tom Holland enjoy date night after Tom gushed over their relationship recently
On Thursday night, Zendaya was spotted at Novikov Restaurant in Mayfair, London, enjoying a cozy dinner with her boyfriend Tom Holland.

The 26-year-old Euphoria actress opted for a casual look, wearing a cream cardigan and tan trousers, while carrying a Louis Vuitton handbag. She kept a low profile and headed to a waiting car with Tom Holland, who stars alongside her in Spider-Man.

Taking a break from her hectic schedule, Zendaya completed her look with chic circular glasses as she settled into the car.

Meanwhile, Tom also echoed her relaxed look in a white T-shirt teamed with a navy cardigan and dark trousers.

As he rushed out of the fancy restaurant, the Marvel actor completed his laid-back look with a pair of white trainers and tried to maintain a low profile.

Recently, Tom opened up about his relationship with Zendaya, expressing how grateful he is to have her in his life. Although the Spider-Man actor is known for being tight-lipped about his romance with the American actress, he gave a rare glimpse into their relationship in his recent comments.

Speaking on the SmartLess podcast, he gushed: “I'm lucky that I have someone like Zendaya in my life.”

“It's interesting being in a romantic relationship with someone that is in the same boat as you,” he went on, as per Entertainment Tonight.

“You can share your experiences and all that sort of stuff. And that's worth its weight in gold.”

