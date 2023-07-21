Kate Middleton issues a strong warning to Meghan Markle?

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has apparently sent a very strong warning to her sister-in-law Meghan Markle, seemingly telling the Duchess of Sussex with her actions to ‘back off’ amid reports she is planning her own memoir.



An insider told Closer, per Entertainment Daily, the future queen is “fiercely protective when it comes to defending the family.”

The publication, citing the source, further reported Meghan Markle needs to be ‘extremely careful’ with these power games.

“Kate won’t hesitate to keep sticking up for the royals as well as herself. The bottom line here is that Kate’s not afraid to take the gloves off and play dirty if she has to.”

The insider added the Princess of Wales has shown an incredible amount of ‘tolerance’ and bitten her lip but even she can only be pushed so far.

This latest revelation is being seen as a very clear message to Meghan to 'back off' and watch what she says about Kate moving forward.

Kate Middleton’s ‘clear message’ to Meghan Markle claims come days after report the Princess of Wales has made a secret contact with Prince Harry, and left the Duchess ‘furious’ amid their separation rumours.