Trouble in paradise for Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton?

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are going through rough patch in their marriage two years after the couple tied the knot in Oklahoma.



A source spilled to OK! magazine, “They used to do everything together. Some might even say they were together too much.”

Addressing marital woes, the source added, “They’re both distracted by their work”, especially after Shelton’s time on The Voice came to an end.

The source revealed that Shelton is currently busy with his hit Barmageddon series, which was recently renewed for a second season on USA Network.

Meanwhile, Stefani remains a coach on The Voice, as well as the founder of her cosmetics brand, GXVE Beauty.

“Anyone can see they’re having issues. There isn’t much for them to talk about,” mentioned the source.

The source further said that the “struggles with the spouses completely different upbringings have also slowly seeping through the cracks”.

“She can put on cowboy boots and sing a country duet with Blake, but Gwen doesn’t really fit in the southern lifestyle,” stated the Stefani’s confidante.

The source disclosed, “When they first got together, their chemistry was through the roof, but it takes two to tango, and Blake seems to be too busy to notice,"

“Gwen and Blake both have habits that annoy each other, like when Blake tracks mud through the house or leaves a mess. And what he eats grosses Gwen out. She’s always on his case about dieting,” added the source.