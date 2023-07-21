Margot Robbie's hilarious attempt to fine non-pink wearers for charity

Barbie movie stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling recently shared their thought about their highly anticipated project that hit cinemas on Friday, with Mark Hayes on Lorraine show.



Margot admitted that her plan to fine those people not wearing pink failed because she always looked for an excuse to wear pink, making it impossible for her to fine them.

The actress revealed that the money collected was only a small sum and went to charity.

Mark, a fashionista himself, expressed that he was impressed by the outfits in the movie, declaring them as 'exceptional'.

Margot laughed, saying, "Ryan even wore a Chanel onesie on the snowmobile."

For an action scene in the movie, Ryan playing Ken, was seen holding on to Barbie for life as the two speed through Barbie'a snowmobile's icy landscape, reports Dailymail.

Margot said that Barbie had been around for decades, but they wanted to make it more than just a doll.

She said, "Barbie means a lot to so many people. We wanted to make Barbie more than just a doll. We wanted it to be about life."

While talking about his physical transformation, Ryan revealed that it took a lot of bleach for his blonde locks.

He added that being outnumbered by women on set mirrored his off-screen life.

"He said, "It was like home as I grew up in a home surrounded by women, and I live in one now."