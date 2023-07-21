Brian Cox joins Jim Carter and Imelda Staunton in supporting SAG-AFTRA strike in London

Brian Cox joins Jim Carter and Imelda Staunton in supporting the SAG-AFTRA strike in London

Actor Brian Cox supported the SAG-AFTRA strike by joining Jim Carter and Imelda Staunton as they protested on Friday in Leicester Square, London.

The Succession star joined the British actors union, Equity as they showcased their support for the SAG-AFTRA strike in the USA.

SAF-AFTRA has been on strike since this month's start for fair wages and the infiltration of artificial intelligence's generative fill in the entertainment industry.

The Equity contract actors can still work but have chosen to support SAG-AFTRA actors fighting for their rights, reports Dailymail.

The 74-year-old Jim from Downtown Abbey and 67-Year-old Imelda from The Crown displayed banners as they joined other stars in the protest.

Veteran actors like Hayley Atwell, Sean Pegg, Naomie Harris and David Oyelowo were also spotted in the protest to protect actors' rights.

Brian Cox addressed the Equity rally and admitted that actors are vulnerable to technology, adding that AI is a very serious threat to actors.

He added, "We are here initially to support our fellow SAF-AFTRA actors."

Brian continued, "As we are doing our negotiations, other things have come into play. But our negotiations are in relationship to AI because AI is very serious and actors are most vulnerable against this thing."

The rally happened in the same place where cinemas hosted Barbie and Oppenhiemer's massive premiers.

Oppenheimer cast walked out of the premier in support of the strike.