Kim Kardashian holds onto memories and Kanye's items after divorce

Kim Kardashian got visibly emotional while discussing parting ways with rapper ex-husband Kanye West. She still has his memorable items and got plans for those items too.



In the latest episode of The Kardashians, the reality TV star was seen going through the storage of her house while she reflected on her marriage to Kanye West.

She said, "I love to go through and organize the storage unit products," adding that she is a memory hoarder. She said it doesn't matter to her that memories are good, bad or disgusting; she holds onto everything.

The reality star shares four children with ex-husband Kanye, two daughters North, 16, and Chicago, 5 and two sons, Psalm, 4, and Saint, who is seven years of age.

According to US Weekly, Kim expressed her excitement to save highlights from her and Kanye's career for their eldest daughter.

The footage featured in the latest episode of The Kardashians was filmed in November 2022, just after the finalization of the divorce between Kim and Kanye.

Kim also showed Elizabeth Taylor's first contract, along with some other items from her past, including a drawing Jennifer Lawrence gifted her and shoes inspired by Victoria Beckham's style.

She revealed that when she first visited the storage units, Kanye had a lot of random samples and Yeezy stuff in 32 units that I shorted down to three.

Kanye told her to burn the stuff, but she ultimately kept it, revealing that she'll get rid of it now.

She added that holding onto Kanye's stuff for her was to hold onto Kanye she knew.