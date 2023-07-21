Lewis Capaldi enjoys fun night out with friends after tour cancellation

After cancelling his tour, Lewis Capaldi was spotted enjoying a fun night out with his friend. Lewis was earlier spotted shopping for records and casually chatting with delighted fans.



The 26-year-old Scottish singer recently announced cancelling all his tour dates citing struggles with Tourettes following his Glastonbury set.

The hitmaker announced his tour cancellations in an emotional statement, saying, "I am taking a break for the foreseeable future. I need to spend much more time getting my mental and physical health in order."

The singer now took a night out with friends. Lewis using his wits, stopped and posed by a brick wall while he smiled into the cameras clicking his photos. His friends were laughing while he posed outside London's Chiltern Firehouse.

According to Mirror, Lewis kept his wardrobe casual as he wore a black hoodie pairing it with black trousers and white trainers.

After struggling on stage at Glastonbury, he thanked the festival for having him on stage and expressed his love for fans who joined him in singing as he forgot lyrics on stage.

Taking to Instagram, the Someone You Loved singer said, "Thankyou Glastonbury, for having me and singing along when I needed it."

He continued, "Your amazing messages means the world to me."



He added that he needs to care for his health to keep doing what he loves.