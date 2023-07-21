 
SAPM Malik urges business community to help Sweet Home orphanage

By
Ayaz Akbar Yousafzai

|July 21, 2023

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Interior Jawad Sohrab Malik visits Pakistan Sweet Home orphanage. — Provided by the reporter
ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Interior Jawad Sohrab Malik on Friday called on the business community to assist Pakistan Sweet Home — an orphanage for abandoned children — by donating generously. 

He made these comments during his visit to the orphanage where he spent the day with the children living in the institution and also encouraged them. 

"The children Sweet Home takes care of, are our asset. The more we invest in them the brighter our future will be," SAPM Malik said. 

"I have contributed to the cause via my donation. I urge all Pakistanis, particularly our business community to step forward and assist Sweet Home in its compassionate endeavours by donating generously," he said. 

The SAPM was welcomed by Zamurad Khan, who is the head of the orphanage. He appreciated the team for its commitment to the cause, saying that he was "happy to see that the institute was being run in the best way possible". 

"Zamurad Khan and his team deserve praise for running operations in an exemplary manner," he added. 

