Pregnant Meghan Markle friend Serena Williams delights fans with stunts in Miami

By
Web Desk

|July 22, 2023

Renowned tennis star and Meghan Markle's best friend Serena Williams, currently pregnant with her second baby with husband Alexis Ohanian, stunned onlookers as she stepped out in black mini dress and red vest, making moves in Miami.

Serena, widely regarded as one of the greatest tennis players of all time, delighted fans as she posted a carousel of photos to her Instagram on Thursday.

In the pictures, the Tennis champ is seen enjoying her pregnancy as she wore a black, bump baring dress with an oversized red vest on top. She captioned the photos: "Miami fun in red always wins".

In another post from that day, Williams is seen dancing around on the turf, doing spins and steps. "I'm just making up moves at this point," she captioned the post. "I need to go somewhere and sit down."

Williams and Ohanian, who are already parents to five-year-old daughter Olympia, are currently currently expecting their second baby together.  The couple are also already thinking of names for their newest addition.

Williams and Meghan met each other at the 2010 Super Bowl for the first time. However, it was at the 2014 Super Bowl that the two reunited and thus began a beautiful friendship that had blossomed over the years. 

After 2014, it was an endless series of meetups, including Celebrity Beach Bowl, celebrating Williams’ third consecutive US Open championship win, and whatnot.

Williams and her husband also graced the Meghan's royal wedding to Prince harry in 2018. The tennis star was also the first guest on Markle's podcast, "Archetypes," in August 2022.

