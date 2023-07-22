Beyoncé gears to re-enter in fragrance world

Beyoncé previously has launched several sold-out perfume lines

Beyoncé is not just a pop icon but a successful entrepreneur, too. So, following this, she again ventured into the known realm: perfumes.

The Crazy in Love crooner recently announced the launch of her new perfume after 2014’s Rise.

But the details about the product are scarce, as per The Billboard.

Meanwhile, Queen Bey’s website listed that the unnamed “eau de parfum” will be available for $160 and only to U.S. and Canada.

Also, the fragrance was made in France and will be “encased in art.”

The details are also shared about the perfume’s shipping which is set to be in November with a ‘special gift’ attached to every purchase.

Previously, the Grammy winner had boasted several perfume products, including Heat (2010), Pulse (2011), and Rise (2014).

Moreover, Heat is by far the “America Has a Problem” singer’s most successful fragrance, spawning seven different spin-off scents. Heat is one of the best-selling celebrity-endorsed perfumes of all time.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé has launched the North American leg of her hit Renaissance World Tour.