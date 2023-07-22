 
menu menu menu

Beyoncé gears to re-enter in fragrance world

By
Web Desk

|July 22, 2023

Beyoncé previously has launched several sold-out perfume lines
Beyoncé previously has launched several sold-out perfume lines

Beyoncé is not just a pop icon but a successful entrepreneur, too. So, following this, she again ventured into the known realm: perfumes.

The Crazy in Love crooner recently announced the launch of her new perfume after 2014’s Rise.

But the details about the product are scarce, as per The Billboard.

Meanwhile, Queen Bey’s website listed that the unnamed “eau de parfum” will be available for $160 and only to U.S. and Canada.

Also, the fragrance was made in France and will be “encased in art.”

The details are also shared about the perfume’s shipping which is set to be in November with a ‘special gift’ attached to every purchase.

Previously, the Grammy winner had boasted several perfume products, including Heat (2010), Pulse (2011), and Rise (2014).

Moreover, Heat is by far the “America Has a Problem” singer’s most successful fragrance, spawning seven different spin-off scents. Heat is one of the best-selling celebrity-endorsed perfumes of all time.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé has launched the North American leg of her hit Renaissance World Tour.

More From Entertainment:

Royal family could receive more money despite percentage cut: report

Royal family could receive more money despite percentage cut: report
'Oppenheimer' release status in Japan remains unclear

'Oppenheimer' release status in Japan remains unclear

Pregnant Meghan Markle friend Serena Williams delights fans with stunts in Miami video

Pregnant Meghan Markle friend Serena Williams delights fans with stunts in Miami
The next box office battle: ‘Paw Patrol’ and ‘Saw X’ announce same release dates

The next box office battle: ‘Paw Patrol’ and ‘Saw X’ announce same release dates
Lewis Capaldi enjoys fun night out with friends after tour cancellation

Lewis Capaldi enjoys fun night out with friends after tour cancellation
America Ferrera recalls ‘traumatic’ backlash after speaking up during MeToo movement video

America Ferrera recalls ‘traumatic’ backlash after speaking up during MeToo movement

‘If you are alive, it’s a gift’: Remembering Tony Bennett’s most inspiring words

‘If you are alive, it’s a gift’: Remembering Tony Bennett’s most inspiring words
Prince William, King Charles look set for an ‘unfortunate face-off’

Prince William, King Charles look set for an ‘unfortunate face-off’
Britney Spears and Will.i.am drop their second music collaboration on Friday

Britney Spears and Will.i.am drop their second music collaboration on Friday