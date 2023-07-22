 
Megan Fox fiancé Machine Gun Kelly opens up on fairground fight: 'no-one punched me'

By
Web Desk

|July 22, 2023

Megan Fox fiancé Machine Gun Kelly opens up on fairground fight: no-one punched me

Rapper Machine Gun Kelly has broken his silence on fairground incident  that Megan Fox in shock, saying 'no-one punched me'.

Transformers actress Megan Fox was slammed into barrier after a man  attempted to attack her fiancé MGK at the Orange County Fair on Thursday. 

A viral video shows the musician's bodyguard quickly intervening and slamming the alleged attacker into a barricade.

Reacting to reports of being hit, the 33-year-old rapper turned to Twitter an stated that  'no one ever punched me [rolling on the floor laughing emoji]' 

MGK's post comes after a new video was released showing that the musician had thrown the 'first' hit in a furious fairground scuffle.

The Emo Girl rapper in new viral clip, could be seen walking out of one of the attractions alongside the Transformers actress when two men got his attention. MGK seemingly had an issue with what the pair were saying as he moved directly toward them and appeared to throw the first blow at one of the men.

