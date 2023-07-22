Meghan Markle’s ‘bid for entitlement’ unearthed: Report

Meghan Markle has just been called out on her alleged sense of entitlement that has experts on edge.

These claims and accusations have brought these claims to light by royal commentator and expert Megyn Kelly, in her chat with Dan Wootton.

She has just bashed Meghan Markle’s attitude and said, “All of it is about entitlement” and “That is what Meghan Markle is about entitlement.”

In regards to her thoughts about Prince Harry, she said, “The lawsuit he had in the UK was him saying, ‘I’m special, and I want the rules to be broken for me.'”

In Ms Kelly’s eyes, the reason for Prince Harry’s behaviour can be chalked up to always “feeling special” because of his treatment since childhood.

Ms Kelly also went on to recall one instance where Princess Diana took Prince William and Harry to the United States in order to show them how the other half lives.

“She was always trying to show them what normal people lived like,” she said.

“She brought them into a restaurant, and they were looking at the menu.”

“There were specials on the menu. One of the kids, I think it was Harry, looked at her and said, ‘Are these because we’re here?'”

“It was a cute story as Diana explained that everybody gets specials. It’s not about you.”

Honestly, she needed to keep saying that to him. It’s not about you, and it’s not about how special you are.”