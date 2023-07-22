Prince George ‘loves the backup’ he gets from sister Princess Charlotte

Prince George is happy to have his siblings by his side when the time will come to take on big responsibilities.

According to body language expert Judi James, who analysed to Express.co.uk about how George has been handling the pressure of his now increasing royal duties.

“As he reaches double figures in age, George is looking increasingly like a boy who fully understands his destiny thanks to what are a unique set of circumstances in his royal upbringing,” James said of the young royal who turned 10 on Saturday.

James noted that Geroge’s body language is evolving from being shy to even smile to someone who steps forward to shake hands.

She added that the 10-year-old looks keen to “step forward” as he “performs active handshakes and uses eye contact with the people he meets and even engage in some small talk on visits.”

Of his siblings, James was of the view that George’s sister, Charlotte, 8, is the “ideal sibling team for the role.” James said, “He has a confident sister who he is close to and is not averse to nudging him into the right places and poses at formal events.”

She pointed out that George always responds to Charlotte’s prodding without complaining which means he “loves the backup.”

Of Louis, 5, James said that he can “protect and even help coach for royal outings and this will help grow his own confidence.”

The expert also credited Prince William for approaching the royal duties in a different way than King Charles during his time. “Being King will look less like a curse and something to dread for George than it did for his own father.”