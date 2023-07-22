Kate Middleton is shielding Prince George from ‘unattractive’ royal duties

Kate Middleton is making sure to shield her son from the pressures of royal life as he is the second-in-line to the throne.

Royal expert and author Ingrid Seward, the editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, told The Mirror that George’s upbringing is done with a lot of care and the Princess of Wales is “very protective” of him.

The Prince and Princess of Wales are heavily involved in the upbringing of their children but they are also making sure that they are getting a taste of the normal life.

“Popular amongst his peers, George seems unaware of exactly what his elevated station means. And he has none of that unattractive self-assurance that little rich kids can so easily adopt,” the expert noted.

“In public, George is restrained and appears unwilling to be pushed forward. In private he is rumbustious, loves music and football, cricket and tennis, but has the sensitivity to let off his super energy only when the cameras are not focused on him.”

Seward also pointed out that Kate has been careful and knows what children can be like when they see someone’s parents command so much attention and is very protective.

One of the factors incorporated in their lives is that they both attend regular school.

“George, Charlotte and Louis all attend the same Lambrook School as day pupils, which means both parents can be there on sports days and open days. Family is their priority. They share the school run and if travelling, ensure they are home in time for the weekends.”

She added, “There is nothing normal about being a royal prince however hard his parents try.”