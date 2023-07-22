 
menu menu menu

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘fallen short’ at every turn

By
Web Desk

|July 22, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been put on blast for having no unique selling point to salvage anymore.

Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burell issued these claims and statements regarding the inner workings of the couple’s life.

He broke it all down during a candid, one-on-one, interview with Slingo.

There, Mr Burell claimed, “Obviously, Spotify was a money-making exercise as much as Netflix was and I think Harry and Meghan misunderstood what was expected of them. Of course, both Spotify and Netflix wanted royal content … Both Netflix and Spotify signed up for that content, for their story, for their experience with the royal family and sadly, I think it’s been a shortcoming.”

“How long will it be before Netflix realizes, well, this couple [hasn’t] really got much to say. And I think it’s very sad, apart from royal news, which is their only USP and they’ve fallen short of everything that was expected of them.”

More From Entertainment:

Zendaya's film 'Challengers' faces delay in release amid Hollywood strikes

Zendaya's film 'Challengers' faces delay in release amid Hollywood strikes
David Guetta opines 'you cannot fight with' AI

David Guetta opines 'you cannot fight with' AI
‘The View’ producer Bill Geddie passes away at 68

‘The View’ producer Bill Geddie passes away at 68
Hollywood Vampires' Budapest show postponed as Johnny Depp passes out

Hollywood Vampires' Budapest show postponed as Johnny Depp passes out
Tony Bennett shared his views on US Army during WWII in his biography

Tony Bennett shared his views on US Army during WWII in his biography
You star Penn Badgley’ honest confession about ‘meaningful’ projects

You star Penn Badgley’ honest confession about ‘meaningful’ projects
'Yellowjackets' season 2 soundtrack brings back 90s hits

'Yellowjackets' season 2 soundtrack brings back 90s hits
John Stamos explains how he ended up loving the show, Full House

John Stamos explains how he ended up loving the show, Full House
Prince Harry has ‘withdrawn’ into a shell: ‘Facing a big crisis’

Prince Harry has ‘withdrawn’ into a shell: ‘Facing a big crisis’