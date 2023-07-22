Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have ‘fallen short’ at every turn

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been put on blast for having no unique selling point to salvage anymore.



Princess Diana’s former butler Paul Burell issued these claims and statements regarding the inner workings of the couple’s life.

He broke it all down during a candid, one-on-one, interview with Slingo.

There, Mr Burell claimed, “Obviously, Spotify was a money-making exercise as much as Netflix was and I think Harry and Meghan misunderstood what was expected of them. Of course, both Spotify and Netflix wanted royal content … Both Netflix and Spotify signed up for that content, for their story, for their experience with the royal family and sadly, I think it’s been a shortcoming.”

“How long will it be before Netflix realizes, well, this couple [hasn’t] really got much to say. And I think it’s very sad, apart from royal news, which is their only USP and they’ve fallen short of everything that was expected of them.”