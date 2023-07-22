 
David Guetta opines 'you cannot fight with' AI

By
Web Desk

|July 22, 2023

David Guetta opines you cannot fight with AI

Famed DJ/producer David Guetta believes ‘AI will win at the end.’

Adding his two cents to the AI discourse in the music industry on Rolling Stone Music Now podcast, Guetta emphasized that AI has the advantage of being able to learn and assimilate all available knowledge. He predicted that AI's vast capabilities would eventually lead to its dominance in music production.

“AT THE END of the day, we all do what we’ve learned,” David Guetta said.

“The difference is that AI is gonna be able to learn everything. So of course AI is gonna win at the end because you’ll be able to say to say, ‘I wanna make, a soul record. And AI will have all the soul chord progressions in history, with the exact percentage of the ones that have been the most successful, and the key that is the most favorable for this chord progression. You cannot fight with this. It’s impossible, and so I think that more and more it’s gonna be about taste and not only technical abilities.”

During the podcast, Guetta shared his experience of launching a song featuring an AI-generated rap by Eminem earlier in the year. He also spoke about the endless possibilities that AI presents in music creation and its potential to influence the industry's future.

