Matt Damon reveals discussing Hiroshima with Ben Affleck's granddad: Here's why

By
Web Desk

July 22, 2023

Matt Damon reveals discussing Hiroshima with Ben Affleck’s granddad: Here’s why
Matt Damon reveals discussing Hiroshima with Ben Affleck’s granddad: Here’s why

Matt Damon has recently revealed he discussed Hiroshima with Ben Affleck’s granddad who served in World War II before Oppenheimer.

Speaking to CNN’s Chris Wallace, Damon addressed US government and military dropped atomic bomb on Japan, thinking that this would end the war in 1945.

Damon recalled talking to Affleck’s granddad “who was a Marine”.

The Bourne Identity actor disclosed Affleck’s grandfather “heard about the bomb dropped” and they “cheered”.

“This is 50 years later, he’s telling you this and he goes, I you know, I live with the fact that I cheered,” stated Damon.

Affleck’s granddad mentioned, “But this is what they were telling us, you know, that they were going to fight to the last man.”

Christopher Nolan cast Damon in Oppenheimer where he plays General Leslie Groves, a US Army officer, who led the development of nuclear weapons in the US, an operation code named the Manhattan Project.

Damon pointed out that he didn't think Groves “ever lost a night of sleep” about the bombings as he “fulfilled his mission”.

However, the actor stated that the same could not be said for “J. Robert Oppenheimer and some of his colleagues” involved in the creation of atomic bomb.

“Once they went through the test, you know, they started going 'Oh my god… It was like it was like a shock wave going through them’,” he added.

