Katie Price slams Love Island: 'It hasn't worked this year'

By
Web Desk

|July 22, 2023

Katie Price, a former glamour model known for undergoing many surgeries, has expressed her distaste for Love Island and declared it a 'set up'. She expressed that all the couples in this year's show are fake.

Katie expressed that she adored the previous summer series of the show.

The mum-of-five, who had recently undergone nose surgery, took to TikTok to share her opinion about the reality TV series. 

She said that Love Islanders are in a panic mood with the end of the ITV2 dating show nearing, reports Mirror.

During her live broadcast on TikTok, the model asked her followers if anyone had watched Love Island this year and didn't shy away from sharing her opinion. 

She said, "It's just so set up now that it's ending, isn't it? I think it hasn't worked this year."

She continued, "There are no solid couples in the show, at least not for me."

In addition to ranting about Love Island, Katie also took a hit at Phillip Schofield, who left ITV earlier this year following his confession of having an affair with a younger employee.

Katie claimed that many people in the entertainment industry are two-faced and appear to be nice on camera and are a**holes in real life, indicating towards Schofield.

She said that Phillip don't like her either.

