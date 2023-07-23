England keeps Ashes hopes alive amid rain interruptions.—[email protected]

The Ashes 2023 encounter between England and Australia continues to hang in the balance as England face a race against the weather to keep their hopes alive in the fourth Test.

Despite dodging the rain to claim the crucial wicket of Marnus Labuschagne, England's path to victory remains uncertain, with the final day's outcome dependent on the forecasted weather conditions.

With rain threatening to wash out the fourth day entirely, a brief period of dry weather allowed for only 30 overs of play at Old Trafford from 14:45 BST. England's efforts to make breakthroughs were met with frustration, primarily due to Labuschagne's remarkable resistance. The Australian batsman notched his second overseas Test century and, alongside Mitchell Marsh, formed a formidable partnership of 103 runs.

As the day progressed, the light began to fade, compelling England to turn to their skipper Joe Root's off-breaks. In an unlikely twist, Root's bowling provided a source of inspiration as he dismissed Labuschagne, caught behind by Jonny Bairstow for 111. Root came close to claiming another wicket when he nearly had Marsh caught at short leg.

However, the day's proceedings were cut short by rain at the scheduled tea break, with Australia's score at 214-5, still trailing England by 61 runs. Marsh remained at the crease with 31 runs, while Cameron Green had reached three.

England's hopes of clinching a victory in this Test and levelling the series at 2-2 depend on the weather's cooperation. With more bad weather forecast for the final day, England faces the challenge of finding sufficient time to press for a win that could set up a series decider in the fifth Test at The Oval.

A drawn match would be sufficient for Australia to retain the Ashes, leaving them in a favourable position despite the diminishing possibility of securing a victory.

Labuschagne's stunning century proved to be a crucial contribution for Australia when they needed it the most. The star batsman had endured a challenging series, but in this match, he showcased his class and resilience. With Australia at 113-4 overnight, Labuschagne's innings was instrumental in steering his team towards a competitive position.

On the other hand, England struggled to make an impact with their seamers on a surface that offered little assistance. The weather interruptions and Labuschagne's stubborn partnership with Marsh added to the frustration of the English side. Joe Root, however, emerged as the standout bowler, providing much-needed inspiration with his off-breaks and claiming the pivotal wicket of Labuschagne.

As the final day approaches, England hopes for favourable weather conditions to tilt the game in their favour, while Australia aims to consolidate their position and deny England a chance to claim victory in the series. The drama intensifies as both teams prepare for an action-packed conclusion to the fourth Test.